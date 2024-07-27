sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:21 IST, July 27th 2024

EAM Jaishankar Highlights the Issue of Trafficking of Indians with Laos PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and raised the issue of trafficking of Indian nationals

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jaishankar said he values Siphandone's guidance on further strengthening close bilateral ties that are deeply rooted in shared civilisational connect.
Jaishankar said he values Siphandone's guidance on further strengthening close bilateral ties that are deeply rooted in shared civilisational connect. | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
