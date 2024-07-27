Published 14:21 IST, July 27th 2024
EAM Jaishankar Highlights the Issue of Trafficking of Indians with Laos PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday called on Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and raised the issue of trafficking of Indian nationals
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jaishankar said he values Siphandone's guidance on further strengthening close bilateral ties that are deeply rooted in shared civilisational connect. | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:21 IST, July 27th 2024