×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated December 12th, 2022 at 10:15 IST

EAM Jaishankar speaks to Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly with focus on Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly with a focus on possible areas of cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
EAM
Image: AP/PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly with a focus on possible areas of cooperation between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of growing global concern over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

The telephonic conversation came over two weeks after Canada came out with a comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific that aimed to promote peace, resilience and security while listing challenges emanating from China's aggressive behaviour in the region.

"Good to talk to Canadian FM @melaniejoly. Spoke about enhancing our bilateral cooperation and promoting people to people ties. Also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and how Canada's new strategy can contribute to our relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy also listed India as a key player in the region and said Ottawa will focus on expanding economic engagement with New Delhi including through deeper trade and investment, as well as cooperating on building resilient supply chains "India's strategic importance and leadership -- both across the region and globally -- will only increase as India, the world's biggest democracy, becomes the most populous country in the world and continues to grow its economy," the Canadian policy mentioned.

"Canada will seek new opportunities to partner and engage in dialogue in areas of common interest and values, including security, and the promotion of democracy, pluralism and human rights," it said.

In a tweet, Joly said, "we discussed our new Indo-Pacific Strategy and how we plan to work together to strengthen our people-to-people ties and advance our shared interests as India chairs the G20 next year." Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy also mentioned concerns over China's growing assertive behaviour.

"China has benefitted from the rules-based international order to grow and prosper, but it is now actively seeking to reinterpret these rules to gain greater advantage," it said.

"China's assertive pursuit of its economic and security interests, advancement of unilateral claims, foreign interference and increasingly coercive treatment of other countries and economies have significant implications in the region, in Canada and around the world," it noted.

The policy framework further said that respect for the sovereignty of other states is a cornerstone of the rules-based international order and of governments' ability to work together to solve shared problems.

Advertisement

Published December 12th, 2022 at 10:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni

SRH fans roar for MSD

a few seconds ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

a minute ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir On Hollywood Debut

a minute ago
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma

Hussey dig at Rohit?

3 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

4 minutes ago
Narendra Modi Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

13 minutes ago
Nissan Motor shares

Nissan tax incentive

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni during CSK practice

CSK fans fear the worst

18 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

600 Stranded in Taiwan

31 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

33 minutes ago
Chennai rain

Chennai Rain

35 minutes ago
S Jaishankar

India-Maldives

38 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

44 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

SRH stars on MS Dhoni

an hour ago
World Health Day

World Health Day 2024

an hour ago
lalu yadav

Blow to Lalu Yadav

an hour ago
PM Modi and JP Nadda

BJP's Foundation Day

an hour ago
Jessica Pegula

Pegula save 4 match point

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 17 hours ago

  2. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News19 hours ago

  3. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News20 hours ago

  4. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 20 hours ago

  5. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo