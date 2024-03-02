Advertisement

The Minister of External Affairs of India Dr. S Jaishankar will be visiting Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28 to 30, 2022. During the trip, External Affairs Minister (EAM) will meet with Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina. According to a press release from the External Affairs Ministry, he would even hold discussions with Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen. Jaishankar would also visit Bhutan's King, His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Prime Minister Lotay Tshering as well as his counterpart Tandi Dorji.

Further, the EAM's upcoming visit to Bangladesh may be considered in the context of regular bilateral high-level visits and interactions, especially as both countries mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations. The most recent trip to Bangladesh of EAM was in March 2021.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Bangladesh and Bhutan on 28-30 April 2022: MEA pic.twitter.com/ANIk0XnSzx — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022

Jaishankar visited Momen at European Union Ministerial Forum

In addition to this, earlier in the month of February, Dr. S Jaishankar visited his Bangladesh counterpart Dr. AK Abdul Momen, while they were on a three-day trip to France to attend the European Union Ministerial Forum for Indo-Pacific Cooperation. He said 2021 was a great year for the India-Bangladesh relationship.

"Noted that 2021 was a great year for the relationship. Committed to taking it to an even higher level in 2022," Jaishankar stated on Twitter while discussing India-Bangladesh ties.

Good meeting with Bangladesh FM Dr. AK Abdul Momen.



Appropriate that it should be on International Mother Language Day.



Noted that 2021 was a great year for the relationship. Committed to taking it to an even higher level in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RWDMw08wbu — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2022

Apart from this, EAM's visit to Bhutan would be the first high-level foreign visit since March 2020. According to the press release, this visit would further demonstrate the importance of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

As per the press release, India and Bhutan have a special and long-standing bilateral relationship marked by mutual trust, friendliness, and understanding. The two sides will address all areas of mutual importance during the visit, including future high-level meetings, economic growth, and hydropower cooperation.

'India's projects with Bangladesh would boost economy in eastern states'

Meanwhile, recently, Riva Ganguly Das, the former Secretary-East in the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the raft of connectivity projects that India has committed to take on with Bangladesh and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries opens up the possibility of connecting eastern India with Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam and boosting the economy of eastern states, especially West Bengal and the Northeast, PTI reported.

Das told PTI that the development of international road, rail, and canal connection projects is progressing quickly and that once they are done in the next three to four years, trade in the region would thrive. India would be able to utilise Mongla and Chittagong ports in Bangladesh for transit of products to and from the Northeast, she said while talking about the bilateral commerce via waterways between India and Bangladesh.