Updated April 5th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Myanmar

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar
5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Myanmar | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, as per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The quake occurred at around 6:15 PM at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles). There were no initial reports of injuries or damage. 

On the other hand, An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents reporting they felt rumbling across the Northeast. The agency reported a quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, centred near Lebanon, New Jersey, or about 45 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia.  

These 2 tremors come days after a 7.2 magnitude shook Taiwan killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 1,000. Several hundred people remained stranded after vital highways were damaged and the walls of some structures cracked.   

The quake’s epicentre was just off the coast of eastern Hualien County, a rural area known for tourism and rice paddy fields, but also the site of frequent earthquakes and tsunamis.
 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

