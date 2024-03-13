Earthquake of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts MP's Seoni

Advertisement

Bhopal: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 of Richter Scale has struck Madhya Pradesh's Seoni at 8:02 pm, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

“An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Seoni, Madhya Pradesh at 8:02 pm today", the National Centre for Seismology said.

The tremors originated at a depth of 5 km and was felt across the area.

The epicenter was located at coordinates 22.10 latitude and 73.53 longitude.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Andaman Islands.

According to the National Center for Seismology data, the tremors were felt at around 11.32 pm on Tuesday. The epicentre of the quake was found to be at latitude 10.06 and longitude 95.00 at a depth of 67 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 12-03-2024, 23:32:00 IST, Lat: 10.06 & Long: 95.00, Depth: 67 Km, Location: Andaman, Sea India," a post on the official handle of NCS on X stated.

