Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Earthquake of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Punjab's Tarn Taran

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was recorded in Punjab's Tarn Taran at 9:23 pm on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

Digital Desk
Earthquake in Punjab
Earthquake in Punjab | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Amristar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was recorded in Punjab's Tarn Taran at 9:23 pm on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).

Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

