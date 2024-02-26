Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:04 IST
Earthquake of 3.8 Magnitude Hits Punjab's Tarn Taran
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 was recorded in Punjab's Tarn Taran at 9:23 pm on Monday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NSC).
Earthquake in Punjab | Image:X
