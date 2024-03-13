Updated March 13th, 2024 at 00:05 IST
Earthquake of 4.4 Magnitude Hits Andaman
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rattled the Andaman Sea region of India.
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rattled the Andaman Sea region of India. The tremor, with its epicenter located at a latitude of 10.06 and longitude of 95.00, occurred at a depth of 67 kilometers. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published March 13th, 2024 at 00:05 IST
