Updated February 21st, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan; Third Within 24 Hours

This earthquake in Afghanistan is the third earthquake to hit the crisis-stricken country within 24 hours.

Isha Bhandari
Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan; Third Within 24 Hours | Image:X
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 21-02-2024, 18:27:02 IST, Lat: 36.02 & Long: 70.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Afghanistan "the NCS posted on X. This is the third earthquake to hit the crisis-stricken country within 24 hours. Earlier in the day, an earthquake of 4.2 hit Afghanistan and on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Last October, a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan claimed more than 4,000 lives and destroyed thousands of residential houses. Herat and surrounding regions were shaken by the magnitude-6.3 earthquake and its powerful aftershocks. 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 18:48 IST

