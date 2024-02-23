Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 10:38 IST
Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan
Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan | Image:NCS
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km.
This is a developing story, more details awaited…
