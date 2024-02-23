English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan

Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan

Isha Bhandari
Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan
Earthquake of 4.5 Magnitude Hits Afghanistan | Image:NCS
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 10 km. 

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 10:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

10 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

13 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

13 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

13 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

13 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

13 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

13 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

13 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

14 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

16 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kashi Saw Positive Development Heights, Says PM Modi in Varanasi

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Rehan Ahmed flies back to England due top personal reasons

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: What a debutant! India seal 3rd wicket

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. Haryana Cops Withdraw NSA Charges Against Protesting Farmers in Ambala

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo