Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:22 IST
Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli
A magnitude 3.1 quake hit Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Friday at 1:48 pm.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli Earthquake | Image:X
Singrauli: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli on Friday at 1:48 pm, the National Center for Seismology said.
Taking to X, NCS Earthquake said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-03-2024, 13:48:02 IST, Lat: 24.01 & Long: 82.65, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://riseq.seismo.gov.in/riseq/Interactive/index/K3dXQm5YM2lWeExjVStXKzZPQmtqZz09/Reviewed @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @KirenRijiju @Dr_Mishra1966 @Ravi_MoES.”
No damage has been reported so far.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:18 IST
