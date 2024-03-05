Earthquake Strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda | Image: X

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Monday at 9:08 pm, reported the National Centre for Seismology. No immediate reports of casualties or damages have been received.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

