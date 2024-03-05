Updated March 4th, 2024 at 22:24 IST
Earthquake Strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Doda
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Monday at 9:08 pm, reported the National Centre for Seismology. No immediate reports of casualties or damages have been received.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
