Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 00:12 IST
Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi and NCR on Monday evening.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR | Image:Republic
Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Monday evening. ANI quoted, “Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Details awaited.”
"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Southern Xinjiang, China," said National Center for Seismology. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damages reported so far.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:58 IST
