Advertisement

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Monday evening. ANI quoted, “Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. Details awaited.”

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: Southern Xinjiang, China," said National Center for Seismology. Fortunately, there have been no reports of casualties or damages reported so far.

Advertisement