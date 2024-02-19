1 Hour Advance Alerts For Earthquake and Tsunami : INCOIS Sets Up SynOPS in Hyderabad

Advertisement

New Delhi: The nation's first Synergistic Ocean Observation Prediction Service (SynOPS) lab has been set up by the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). It will provide alerts one hour in advance of potential earthquake and tsunami activity in the ocean.

This lab located in Hyderabad will keep an eye on the movements happening under the sea. This lab is completely based on advanced sensors. In all the seas and oceans on Earth, every movement occurring up to a depth of several kilometers will be known within minutes. It is being told that SynOPS is the most advanced system among the existing systems for predicting such information.

During my Hyderabad visit I'm glad to inaugurate the 'Synergistic Ocean Observation Prediction Services(SynOPS) Facility- at the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services #INCOIS at Hyderabad. It's of great utility services for our citizens. Also unveiled a thematic… pic.twitter.com/go6EyL62TG — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 16, 2024

The information received from Synops will be forwarded to the Disaster Management Department. This will help the NDRF and SDRF teams to start relief and rescue operations in time. Till now, we have to take help from international agencies for information about disasters like tsunami and storm, but now Synops Lab will be able to provide all types of information.

Information about Cyclone will be available 3 to 4 days in advance through Synops Lab. With this, it will be possible to collect and analyze information about all the oceans including the Indian and Pacific Oceans. This system is also capable of giving information about the movement of fishes. That means it will be able to tell the fishermen in which direction there can be more fish.