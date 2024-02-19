Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

1 Hour Advance Alerts For Earthquake and Tsunami : INCOIS Sets Up SynOPS in Hyderabad

The nation's first Synergistic Ocean Observation Prediction Service (SynOPS) lab has been set up by the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services.

Digital Desk
Screen Grab
1 Hour Advance Alerts For Earthquake and Tsunami : INCOIS Sets Up SynOPS in Hyderabad | Image:Screen Grab
New Delhi: The nation's first Synergistic Ocean Observation Prediction Service (SynOPS) lab has been set up by the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS). It will provide alerts one hour in advance of potential earthquake and tsunami activity in the ocean.

This lab located in Hyderabad will keep an eye on the movements happening under the sea. This lab is completely based on advanced sensors. In all the seas and oceans on Earth, every movement occurring up to a depth of several kilometers will be known within minutes. It is being told that SynOPS is the most advanced system among the existing systems for predicting such information.

The information received from Synops will be forwarded to the Disaster Management Department. This will help the NDRF and SDRF teams to start relief and rescue operations in time. Till now, we have to take help from international agencies for information about disasters like tsunami and storm, but now Synops Lab will be able to provide all types of information.

Information about Cyclone will be available 3 to 4 days in advance through Synops Lab. With this, it will be possible to collect and analyze information about all the oceans including the Indian and Pacific Oceans. This system is also capable of giving information about the movement of fishes. That means it will be able to tell the fishermen in which direction there can be more fish.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Earthquake
