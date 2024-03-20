×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

The Election Commission has declared six of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies as "financially sensitive", and directed investigative agencies of the state and the Centre to keep a constant vigil on them, an official said on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies as 'Financially Sensitive' | Image:ANI
Kolkata: The Election Commission has declared six of West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies as "financially sensitive", and directed investigative agencies of the state and the Centre to keep a constant vigil on them, an official said on Tuesday.

These six constituencies are Darjeeling, Malda Uttar, Malda Dakshin, Asansol, Bangaon and Kolkata North, he said.

"A huge amount of money was seized from these constituencies during previous elections. A large quantity of liquor was also confiscated from here. Going by these records, these constituencies have been declared financially sensitive," he said.

The EC also appointed expenditure observers for Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, which are going to the polls in the first phase on April 19. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 00:04 IST

