×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Within 24 Hours, EC Removes Vivek Sahay, Appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as New DGP of Bengal

The Election Commission on Tuesday removed Vivek Sahay as West Bengal DGP, less than 24 hours after naming him for the post, and directed the state government to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee in his place.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
EC directs West Bengal govt to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP
EC directs West Bengal govt to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee as DGP | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Tuesday removed Vivek Sahay as West Bengal DGP, less than 24 hours after naming him for the post, and directed the state government to appoint Sanjay Mukherjee in his place.

Sahay's appointment was based on his seniority, but since he is scheduled to superannuate in the final week of May before the Lok Sabha elections conclude, the poll panel named Mukherjee as the DGP, a senior official said.

Advertisement

Mukherjee, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was the second person on the list of the three officers recommended by the West Bengal government for the post of DGP to the EC.

The poll panel directed the state to ensure immediate compliance and confirm the appointment by 5 pm on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed the removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar and mandated the appointment of Vivek Sahay, once suspended by the poll panel, as the new state police chief, with the TMC accusing the BJP of controlling the constitutional body.

The decision by the EC prompted a political duel between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, with the saffron camp welcoming the move.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the ECI on Monday ordered the removal of home secretaries of six states, West Bengal's director general of police (DGP), and the secretary of the general administrative departments of Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Salem, Tamil Nadu

LS Polls LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni with Rohit Sharma during IPL 2023

Rohit is better than MSD

a minute ago
Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Badshah with Honey Singh

Badshah's Dig At Honey

3 minutes ago
Muttiah Muralitharan with Daniel Vettori

SRH suffers major blow

5 minutes ago
US Biden Austin Hospitalisation

Austin on aid

6 minutes ago
Google account block

Child abuse

7 minutes ago
APPSC Group 1 answer key out

APPSC group 1 answer key

9 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Candidates

9 minutes ago
Amala Paul

Amala In Aadujeevitham

12 minutes ago
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Fusion Pharma

13 minutes ago
Stock market crash

Nifty, Sensex slip

15 minutes ago
Prabhas, Salaar

Prabhas Cameo Role

20 minutes ago
Hajipur Chirag Paswan, Pashupati Paras

Paras Likely To Resign

30 minutes ago
IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav's heartbroken story kickstarts rumour mill

SKY cryptic story

31 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar

32 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

STHREE SAKTHI SS-407

36 minutes ago
Citadel

Citadel First Look

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Kerala Severely Hit By Chickenpox: Here's Everything About The Disease

    India News13 hours ago

  4. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News14 hours ago

  5. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo