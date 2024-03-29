Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to the Kerala government over Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's public announcement that cases booked in connection with anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in Kerala will be withdrawn.

The commission issued a notice to the State government through the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, on Wednesday. The Chief Secretary to the government has been directed to furnish a reply immediately on the mentioned notice.

According to sources, the Kerala government is expected to send its reply to the notice on March 30 when the state offices resume work after post-holidays.

The CAA was passed by the Parliament, both lower and upper house of India, on December 11, 2019, leading to massive protest in states including Kerala and West Bengal. Several protestors were booked in criminal cases, making the issue socially and communally sensitive.

Kerala CM Vijayan publicly announced last week that 629 out of the total 835 cases linked to anti-CAA protest cases had been withdrawn from the trial courts in the state and the government is willing to withdraw another 84 out of pending 206 cases that were under consideration of the courts.

He added that trial courts will decide on the plea to withdraw the cases later.

The Kerala BJP was quick to respond to the announcement, made ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that decision to withdraw the cases was taken to appease a particular community and garner votes by creating communal polarisation.

BJP state president Surendran had sought the intervention of the EC in the issue

