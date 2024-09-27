Published 18:38 IST, September 27th 2024
EC Questions Maharashtra Chief Secy, DGP for Failing to Comply with Transfer Orders
EC on Friday asked Maharashtra's chief secretary and police chief to explain their failure to fully implement official transfer orders ahead of the elections.
EC seeks explanation from Maharashtra chief secy, DGP for failing to comply with transfer orders | Image: ANI
