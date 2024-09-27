sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | MUDA Scam | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • EC Questions Maharashtra Chief Secy, DGP for Failing to Comply with Transfer Orders

Published 18:38 IST, September 27th 2024

EC Questions Maharashtra Chief Secy, DGP for Failing to Comply with Transfer Orders

EC on Friday asked Maharashtra's chief secretary and police chief to explain their failure to fully implement official transfer orders ahead of the elections.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar
EC seeks explanation from Maharashtra chief secy, DGP for failing to comply with transfer orders | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:38 IST, September 27th 2024