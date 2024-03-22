×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:04 IST

EC Recognizes 12 Additional Documents For Casting Vote In Punjab: Check List

The Election Commission Of India has recognized 12 additional documents as proof of identity, in addition to the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) .

Reported by: Digital Desk
EC Recognizes 12 Additional Documents For Casting Vote In Punjab
EC Recognizes 12 Additional Documents For Casting Vote In Punjab | Image:ANI
  • 1 min read
Chandigarh: The Election Commission Of India has recognized 12 additional documents as proof of identity, in addition to the Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for convenience of voters during the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The 13 documents including EPIC can be used for casting votes on June 1, 2024. The ECI has issued directives that voters who do not possess an EPIC can utilize the other 12 documents to cast their vote.

Here's The List Of Alternative Documents

Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, Bank or Post office passbooks with photographs, Health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Driving License, PAN card, Smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport, Pension documents with photograph, service ID cards (with photograph) issued by Central or State governments or Public Sector Undertakings/Public limited Companies, official identity card issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, and Unique Disability ID (UDID) issued by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Sibin C ,Chief Electoral Officer Officer of Punjab said that the target of "Is Baar 70 Paar " cannot be achieved without the participation and support of voters.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:04 IST

