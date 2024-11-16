sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 17:53 IST, November 16th 2024

EC Issues Notices to BJP, Congress Chiefs For Poll Code Allegations

The EC in separate letters to BJP President JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, asked each one to comment on the complaint of the other.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Election Commission of India ECI
EC asks BJP, Cong chiefs to comment on poll code violations complaints | Image: PTI/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:29 IST, November 16th 2024

BJP Maharashtra Jharkhand Congress