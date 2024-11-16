Published 17:53 IST, November 16th 2024
EC Issues Notices to BJP, Congress Chiefs For Poll Code Allegations
The EC in separate letters to BJP President JP Nadda and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, asked each one to comment on the complaint of the other.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
EC asks BJP, Cong chiefs to comment on poll code violations complaints | Image: PTI/Representative
