sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • EC Takes Serious Note of Complaints Against Jharkhand BJP, Directs to Delete Social Media Post

Published 22:15 IST, November 17th 2024

EC Takes Serious Note of Complaints Against Jharkhand BJP, Directs to Delete Social Media Post

Taking a serious note of the complaints filed by Congress and JMM, who alleged that Jharkhand BJP unit was involved in spreading a “false narrative”, the EC.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
EC takes serious note of complaint against Jharkhand BJP by the JMM and Congress
EC takes serious note of complaint against Jharkhand BJP by the JMM and Congress | Image: PTI/ File Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:15 IST, November 17th 2024