Published 14:03 IST, August 8th 2024
EC Team in J-K to Review Assembly Poll Preparation; to Meet Political Parties
The Election Commission of India, led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, is reviewing Jammu and Kashmir's preparedness for upcoming Assembly polls.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ECI Team Reviews J&K Poll Preparedness, Meets Political Parties Ahead of Assembly Elections | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:03 IST, August 8th 2024