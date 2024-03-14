×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Electoral Bonds Data: Check Full List of Donors

The Election Commission on Thursday evening made the data on electoral bonds public. Check the complete list of donors below.

Reported by: Digital Desk
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday evening made the data on electoral bonds public. After the order by the Supreme Court, the State Bank of India (SBI) had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12. 

The Supreme Court had given the EC time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website. The data was published a day before the top court's deadline. The EC made the details of the donors and recipients public in two parts.  Click here to to read the complete list of donors. As per the data, the donors include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

Advertisement


In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it ‘unconstitutional’ and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients. 

The ECI, in a press noted, stated, “It may be recalled that in the said matter ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also."

Advertisement

 

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

3 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

8 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

10 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

12 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

15 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

16 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

24 minutes ago
OTT platform (representative image)

OTT Censorship Necessary?

27 minutes ago
Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Calls Out Ozzy

30 minutes ago
Long queues at Petrol Pumps

Petrol Diesel Prices

32 minutes ago
The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

33 minutes ago
Real Life Story Of Najeeb

Real Life Story Of Najeeb

35 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

40 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

‘Trade Connect’ update

an hour ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

an hour ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

an hour ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News7 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo