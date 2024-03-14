Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday evening made the data on electoral bonds public. After the order by the Supreme Court, the State Bank of India (SBI) had shared the data with the poll panel on March 12.

The Supreme Court had given the EC time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website. The data was published a day before the top court's deadline. The EC made the details of the donors and recipients public in two parts. Click here to to read the complete list of donors. As per the data, the donors include Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.

In a landmark verdict delivered on February 15, a five-judge Constitution bench had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it ‘unconstitutional’ and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients.

The ECI, in a press noted, stated, “It may be recalled that in the said matter ECI has consistently and categorically weighed in favour of disclosure and transparency, a position reflected in the proceedings of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and noted in the order also."

(with PTI inputs)