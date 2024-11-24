ECI Submits Gazette, Notification Of Poll Results To Maharashtra Guv

Mumbai: Senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday to present copies of the gazette listing the names of newly-elected members of the state legislative assembly. The meeting took place at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Deputy Election Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam led the delegation. They submitted copies of the gazette along with the ECI's notification to the governor, as per a press release issued by Raj Bhavan.

The names of the elected members were published in the Maharashtra state government gazette on November 23, following the declaration of the election results. This action complied with the provisions of Section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, which mandates the official publication of elected representatives.

Other officials present at the meeting included Additional Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Kulkarni, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Manohar Parkar, ECI Secretary Suman Kumar Das, and Section Officer Niranjan Kumar Sharma.