sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:06 IST, July 22nd 2024

Economic Survey Highlights Urgent Need for Structured Elderly Care Policies in India

India's rapidly aging population underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive policy framework to address the growing care demands of its elderly citizens, according to the Economic Survey tabled in the Parliament on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Economic Survey
Economic Survey Highlights Urgent Need for Structured Elderly Care Policies in India | Image: shutterstock (Representative)
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:06 IST, July 22nd 2024