Published 16:48 IST, November 13th 2024
ED arrests 4 Including Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Infiltration
ED arrests four, including two Bangladeshi nationals, in a money laundering case linked to illegal infiltration into Jharkhand and nearby areas, sources said.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
ED arrests four, including two Bangladeshi nationals for illegal infiltration | Image: PTI
