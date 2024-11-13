sb.scorecardresearch
  • ED arrests 4 Including Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Infiltration

Published 16:48 IST, November 13th 2024

ED arrests 4 Including Bangladeshi Nationals for Illegal Infiltration

ED arrests four, including two Bangladeshi nationals, in a money laundering case linked to illegal infiltration into Jharkhand and nearby areas, sources said.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ED arrests four, including two Bangladeshi nationals for illegal infiltration
ED arrests four, including two Bangladeshi nationals for illegal infiltration | Image: PTI
16:48 IST, November 13th 2024