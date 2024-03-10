Advertisement

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Subhash Yadav, after raiding 8 different locations linked to Yadav for about 14 hours.

#BREAKING | ED arrests Lalu Yadav's trusted aide Subhash Yadav in Sand Mining Case after raiding eight different locations linked to Yadav for about 14 hours.



Tune in for all the latest updates: https://t.co/JU7FOwMtvG#BREAKING #EDRaid #LaluPrasadYadav pic.twitter.com/1z1kGRxkq9 — Republic (@republic)

Subhash is believed to be one of the closest aides of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav.

As per media reports, cash over Rs 2.3 crore and several incriminating documents were seized during the raids, leading to Yadav's arrest late on Saturday night.

Advertisement

The probe agency's actions stem from an investigation initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on 20 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against Yadav's M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL).

The FIRs by police accused BCPL of being involved in illegal sand mining and sale without using e-challans, raising serious concerns about environmental regulations and revenue losses.

Advertisement

As per the PMLA's investigation, a staggering amount of Rs 161 crore has been generated through the illegal sale of sand.