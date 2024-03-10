Updated March 10th, 2024 at 10:20 IST
ED Arrests Lalu Yadav's Close Aide Subhash Yadav in Sand Mining Case
ED had raided eight different locations linked to Yadav for about 14 hours.
Patna: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Subhash Yadav, after raiding 8 different locations linked to Yadav for about 14 hours.
Subhash is believed to be one of the closest aides of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav.
As per media reports, cash over Rs 2.3 crore and several incriminating documents were seized during the raids, leading to Yadav's arrest late on Saturday night.
The probe agency's actions stem from an investigation initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on 20 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against Yadav's M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL).
The FIRs by police accused BCPL of being involved in illegal sand mining and sale without using e-challans, raising serious concerns about environmental regulations and revenue losses.
As per the PMLA's investigation, a staggering amount of Rs 161 crore has been generated through the illegal sale of sand.
