Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

ED Attaches Assets of Salman Khurshid’s Wife, Two Others Over Money Laundering Allegations

The ED attached assets of Salman Khurshid's wife and two others, alleging that they laundered government funds given to their trust.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
The ED attached assets of Salman Khurshid's wife and two others, alleging that they laundered government funds given to their trust.
The ED attached assets of Salman Khurshid's wife and two others, alleging that they laundered government funds given to their trust. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached assets of Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid and two others, alleging that they laundered Rs 71.50 lakh in central government funds for their personal gain, news agency PTI reported. 

The ED said in a statement that its has provisionally attached 15 agricultural land parcels located in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad district and some bank deposits, with a combined worth of Rs 45.92 lakh, of the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A probe found that "grant-in-aid of Rs 71.50 lakh received by the trust was not utilised for holding camps sanctioned by the Government of India, but was laundered by Pratyush Shukla, a representative of the trust, Mohammad Athar, secretary to the trust, and Louise Khurshid, project director of the trust, for the interest of the trust and their personal gain", the federal agency claimed.

In this way, the fund received as grant-in-aid was laundered for their personal gain and leading to generation of proceeds of crime, PTI reported, citing the ED statement.

The money-laundering case stems from 17 FIRs of the Economic Offences Wing of the Uttar Pradesh Police. 

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:28 IST

