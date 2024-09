Published 23:25 IST, September 26th 2024

ED Attaches Assets Over Rs 52 Lakh of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, Fazilpuriya In PMLA Case

The ED attached assets worth over Rs 52 lakhs of YouTuber Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav, his friend and singer Rahul Yadav alias Fazilpuriya.