West Bengal: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, seized assets totalling Rs 3.46 crore (including a land parcel and bank balances) belonging to Lakshman Hembram, a sub-postmaster in West Bengal, as part of a money-laundering investigation.

The ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach Hembram's properties.

Hembram, employed in the postal department of West Bengal, is under investigation for allegedly misappropriating investors' deposits through the forgery of their signatures. The ED's inquiry originates from an FIR filed at the Moyna Police Station in Purba Medinipur district.

According to the ED, Hembram engaged in premature or final closure of term-deposit accounts by 'forging' signatures of account holders. He then allegedly transferred the amount or maturity proceeds to the savings accounts of the same account holders without their consent.

Subsequently, Hembram allegedly siphoned these amounts from the savings accounts through fraudulent withdrawals, again forging signatures.

The ED stated, "The instances of withdrawals of amounts exclusively from savings bank accounts of the depositors and term deposit were observed without knowledge of the account holders as none of these withdrawals found mention in the relevant passbooks of the depositors," the federal agency said in a statement."

The withdrawn amounts, totalling Rs 4.12 crore, were purportedly utilised by Hembram to acquire movable and immovable assets for personal use. The ED asserts that these funds constitute proceeds of crime under the PMLA.