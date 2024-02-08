Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 3.46 Crore Belonging to Sub-Postmaster in West Bengal

The ED seized assets totalling Rs 3.46 crore belonging to a sub-postman in West Bengal.

Radhika Dhawad
ED raids residences of West Bengal Minister and MLA
ED attaches assets worth Rs 3.46 crore belonging to sub-postmaster in West Bengal | Image:X/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

West Bengal: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, seized assets totalling Rs 3.46 crore (including a land parcel and bank balances) belonging to Lakshman Hembram, a sub-postmaster in West Bengal, as part of a money-laundering investigation.

The ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach Hembram's properties.

Advertisement

Hembram, employed in the postal department of West Bengal, is under investigation for allegedly misappropriating investors' deposits through the forgery of their signatures. The ED's inquiry originates from an FIR filed at the Moyna Police Station in Purba Medinipur district.

According to the ED, Hembram engaged in premature or final closure of term-deposit accounts by 'forging' signatures of account holders. He then allegedly transferred the amount or maturity proceeds to the savings accounts of the same account holders without their consent.

Advertisement

Subsequently, Hembram allegedly siphoned these amounts from the savings accounts through fraudulent withdrawals, again forging signatures.

The ED stated, "The instances of withdrawals of amounts exclusively from savings bank accounts of the depositors and term deposit were observed without knowledge of the account holders as none of these withdrawals found mention in the relevant passbooks of the depositors," the federal agency said in a statement."

Advertisement

The withdrawn amounts, totalling Rs 4.12 crore, were purportedly utilised by Hembram to acquire movable and immovable assets for personal use. The ED asserts that these funds constitute proceeds of crime under the PMLA.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement