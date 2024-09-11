Published 18:38 IST, September 11th 2024
ED Attaches Fugitive Nirav Modi's Assets Worth Rs 29.75 Crore In PNB Fraud Case
The ED, probing Rs 6,498 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB), has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 29.75 crore belonging to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi.
Reported by: Digital Desk
PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi's assets worth Rs 29.75 crore attached by ED | Image: Facebook
