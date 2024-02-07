English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

ED Attaches MP Man's Assets For Laundering Money Generated Through Illegal Online Betting App

The accused Lokesh Verma of Madhya Pradesh reportedly laundered proceeds generated by an illegal online betting app through several bogus bank accounts.

Digital Desk
The Enforcement Directorate.
The Enforcement Directorate. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said that it had attached assets worth over Rs 8 crore of a Madhya Pradesh-based man for his alleged involvement in the laundering of funds generated through an illegal online betting app. In a statement quoted in a PTI report, the agency said that it had attached 10 immovable properties and five bank accounts belonging to Lokesh Verma alias Raja Verma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The total value of these assets is Rs 8.89 crore. The money laundering case is based on a chargesheet filed by the Madhya Pradesh police against Lokesh Verma under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

According to the ED, illegal online betting apps like Dhangames and others called ‘satta matka’ apps were being operated in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country to “lure” people. 

These apps reportedly allowed users to register using their phone numbers and transfer money to the Dhangames wallet using the Unified Payments Interface. The money generated from these apps was then laundered through a number of fake bank accounts opened by the accused Lokesh in the name of ‘dummy persons’ by misusing their KYC documents. 

This operation reportedly generated proceeds worth Rs 25 crore for Lokesh and his associates.  

Published January 19th, 2024 at 22:01 IST

