×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 16:19 IST

ED attaches over Rs 5 cr assets in online betting, gambling linked money laundering case

The central agency's probe stems from a Bengaluru Police FIR that was initially registered by the DGGI alleging involvement of companies in online gambling, betting and suspicious illegal activities

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate, Image: PTI/Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has attached assets worth more than Rs 5 crore as part of a money laundering investigation against individuals and companies accused of operating illegal online betting and gambling apps.  The central agency's probe stems from a Bengaluru Police FIR that was initially registered by the Directorate of General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) alleging involvement of companies in online gambling, betting and suspicious illegal activities. The total value of bank deposits attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is Rs 5.87 crore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

The alleged fraudulent apps were identified by the agency as bestartech, khelo24bet and betinexchange.  The probe found that multiple companies were registered by the accused Shyamala N and Umar Farooq using documents of other persons, it said, alleging that the HR (human resource) manager of the companies "illegally" purchased many SIM cards and linked them to bank accounts for transacting online.  Group entities such as Rockstar Interactive, Indie World Studio, Falcon Entertainment Agencies, The Next Level Technology, Rift Gamer Technologies, Reality Code Technology, Tenes Solutions, Electronic Virtual Solutions, Zazago Systems, Zynga Interactive, Whale Bytes Technology, Iobitcode Interactive Agency, Oculus Valve Entertainment and Nestra Web Solutions were created with a "fraudulent" intention to collect amounts from public by cheating them in the name of betting and gambling, the statement said. 

Advertisement

Published August 26th, 2023 at 16:19 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Harish Salve in Republic Summit

Harish Salve on CAA

a few seconds ago
Kandy Samp Army and New York Superstar Strikers

Legends Cricket Trophy

3 minutes ago
mumbai airport

Mumbai Airport Delay

3 minutes ago
Igor Stimac

Blue Tigers eye win

6 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

7 minutes ago
Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners

Odisha FC's AFC Cup

10 minutes ago
Muhammad Waseem

MI Emirates’ Waseem

12 minutes ago
Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules

Amit Shah on CAA

15 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

17 minutes ago
Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center at Delhi University

Gurumukhi Language Center

17 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Most sixes in IPL

18 minutes ago
RBI on Paytm crisis

RBI impositions on Paytm

21 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

27 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

34 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

36 minutes ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

37 minutes ago
Paytm

NPCI on Paytm

40 minutes ago
spaceX Musk

Data of Starship lost?

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News8 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo