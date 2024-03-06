ED Files Fresh Complaint Against Arvind Kejriwal for Non-Compliance of Summons

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its legal action against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by filing another complaint in court over his failure to comply with the agency's summons. The complaint, filed by the ED, highlights Kejriwal's alleged non-compliance with the agency's summons. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra is set to preside over the case, with the hearing scheduled for Thursday, March 7.

This development comes in the wake of a previous complaint lodged by the ED against the Delhi Chief Minister for his failure to respond to the first three summons issued by the agency. The hearing for the earlier case is slated for March 16.

