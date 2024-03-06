×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

ED Files Fresh Court Complaint Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal For Skipping Summonses

The ED has filed a fresh complaint seeking prosecution of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a fresh complaint before a Delhi court seeking prosecution of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping multiple summonses issued to him in a money-laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday. The latest complaint pertains to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor not honouring summonses No. 4 to 8 sent by the federal probe agency under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The ED had earlier moved a local court seeking Kejriwal's prosecution for not attending the first three summonses issued to him in the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Advertisement

The court of ACMM Malhotra has listed this matter (regarding summonses No. 1 to 3) for hearing on March 16.

Kejriwal calls ED summons illegal

Kejriwal, 55, had called all the ED summonses "illegal" and informed the agency last time that he could be questioned via a videoconferencing link after March 12. "We have not done anything wrong nor are we trying to hide," he had said at a press conference on March 4, the day he was asked to join the probe according to the ED's eighth summons.

ED's fresh complaint against Kejriwal

The ED has filed the fresh complaint under Section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with Section 63(4) of the PMLA that speaks about "a person who intentionally disobeys any direction" along with sections 190(1)(a) (receiving a complaint of facts which constitute such offence) and 200 (evidence of witnesses on oath) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for non-attendance in compliance of Section 50 (powers of authorities regarding summons, production of documents and to give evidence, etc.) of the PMLA.

Similar action was taken by the ED against incarcerated former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. A Ranchi court held the JMM leader prima facie guilty of disobeying notices issued to him by the agency and asked him to appear on April 3.

Advertisement

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the excise policy case. The agency has said that the accused were in touch with Kejriwal regarding the preparation of the excise policy for 2021-22.

So far, the ED has arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, party communications in-charge Vijay Nair and some liquor businessmen in this case.

Advertisement

The ED had claimed in its charge sheet that the AAP used "proceeds of crime" to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in its Goa assembly polls campaign.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP.

Advertisement

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the irregularities in its formulation and implementation. Later, the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 22:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

6 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

6 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

6 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

6 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

12 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

12 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

a day ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

a day ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

a day ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

a day ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

a day ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karan Welcomes New Swanky Ride HM Contessa To His Garage

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Why Pratyasa was Khelo India University Games’s most successful athlete

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Anant-Radhika Extended Pre-Wedding Bash: Here's What Happened On March 6

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. WPL 2024 GG vs RCB live: RCB in deep trouble

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  5. Solskjaer wanted Bellingham and Halland in the squad; United ignored him

    Sports 36 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo