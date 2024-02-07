Advertisement

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren recorded a video message moments before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case and claimed that probe agency apprehended him in planned mannder despite founding no evidence.

Soren asserted that ED searches at his Delhi residence was an effort to tarnish his image. The probe agency arrived at his Delhi house on January 29, following which it was reported that JMM leader is ‘untraceable.’ He resurfaced at his Ranchi residence after two days.

"The ED has come to arrest me today. After questioning me for the entire day, they have decided to arrest me in a planned manner, on an issue which is not linked to me. They (ED) found no evidence, they even tried to tarnish my image by conducting raids in Delhi," said Soren in his video message ahead of the arrest.

"We have to fight a new fight now against those who commit atrocities against the poor, Adivasis, Dalit and the innocent..."

Soren was arrested after marathon seven-hours of grilling by the probe agency at his Ranchi residence under thick security cover. Later he was taken to the ED office for medical checkup, said officials.

Earlier, Soren went to the Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation accompanied by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLAs. Subsequently, the ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance proposed the name of Champai Soren as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

‘Won’t Accept Defeat'

The arrested former Jharkhand CM took to Twitter earlier yesterday and said that he would not accept defeat and keep fighting.

The reports claimed that the probe agency is expected to produce Soren before a special PMLA court in Ranchi on Thursday and the agency will seek his judicial custody.