Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

ED Grills Billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani Over Alleged FEMA Violations

Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani had allegedly violated the RBI guidelines while taking foreign direct investments (FDI).

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani had allegedly violated the RBI guidelines while taking foreign direct investments (FDI)
Indian billionaire Niranjan Hiranandani had allegedly violated the RBI guidelines while taking foreign direct investments (FDI) | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Indian billionaire and co-founder of the Hiranandani Group, Niranjan Hiranandani, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday. Hiranandani was summoned by ED for questioning regarding alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The prominent businessman and managing director of the renowned Hiranandani Group, known for its real estate ventures, faced scrutiny over purported breaches of RBI guidelines concerning foreign direct investments (FDI). According to sources, Hiranandani stands accused of flouting RBI norms by purportedly misappropriating funds obtained through FDI. It is alleged that the funds, intended for specific projects within the group, were not invested in accordance with RBI regulations.

The investigation revolves around suspicions that Hiranandani failed to adhere to RBI guidelines while channeling foreign investments into various ventures undertaken by the Hiranandani Group. 

Advertisement

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

11 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

21 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

21 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF Deploys 35 companies in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  3. Viral Photos: Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. BRS Releases First List of 4 Candidates for Telangana Lok Sabha Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. Morning Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

    Web Stories23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo