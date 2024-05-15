Advertisement

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday grilled Jharkhand minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam for over 9 hours in connection with a money laundering case at its Ranchi office. According to the information, Jharkhand’s Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam, on Tuesday arrived at the ED office at around 11 am and came out of the office around 8.30 pm.

As he left the ED office, Alam, while speaking to the media personnel stated, “I have replied to whatever questions were asked.”

He was questioned by the ED in connection with a huge cash recovery from the household help of his PS Sanjeev Lal.

When he was asked if the ED had called him again tomorrow, Alam said he would reply to this later. If sources are to be believed, the Congress leader has been called for questioning again on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day before entering the office of the federal agency, Alam said, "I abide by laws. I am here to face questioning." The ED had last week arrested Alam's personal secretary and state administrative service officer Sanjeev Kumar Lal (52) and the latter's domestic help Jahangir Alam (42), following the seizure of more than Rs 32 crore cash from a flat linked to them.

Alam, 70, was asked to depose at the zonal office of the ED in Ranchi on Tuesday for recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in the state's rural development department.

