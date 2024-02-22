Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 11:37 IST

ED Issues 7th Summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Excise Policy Case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued 7th summon to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case on Thursday, February 22.

Apoorva Shukla
Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued 7th summon to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case on Thursday, February 22. The federal agency has asked Arvind Kejriwal to appear on February 26  for questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case. Kejriwal has skipped 6 summons earlier. 

Issuing the fresh summon, the ED has rejected the contention presented by Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal said that a fresh notice for his attendance was wrong as the matter is sub judice before a local court.

Further, the ED has filed a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for disobeying its summons in this case and the matter is listed for hearing on March 16. 

Kejriwal's name in ED chargesheet 

Kejriwal's name has been mentioned multiple times in charge sheets filed by the ED in the case. The ED had claimed in its charge sheet that the AAP used "proceeds of crime" to the tune of about Rs 45 crore in its Goa election campaign.

The agency has said that the accused were in touch with him regarding the preparation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh apart from communications in-charge of the party Vijay Nair have been arrested in this case by the ED till now.

All about Delhi Excise Policy Case 

The central agencies have alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it. However, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has repeatedly refuted the charges. 

The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 10:54 IST

