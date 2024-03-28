×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

ED Issues Fresh Summons to Uttarakhand Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

Harak Singh Rawat was earlier asked to depose before the central agency here on February 29 but he sought a deferment of the notice, citing some work.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ED summons former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, daughter-in-law Anukriti in money laundering case
ED summons former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat, daughter-in-law Anukriti in money laundering case | Image: PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dehradun: Congress leader and former Uttarakhand cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat has been issued fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case investigation. The central agency has asked Rawat to depose before it on April 2. 

The ED has issued summons to Harak Singh Rawat in the case of illegal occupation of forest department land and illegal cutting of trees in Corbett National Park. Rawat, 63, is a former forest minister of the state who quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand assembly polls and joined the Congress.

Advertisement

Harak Singh Rawat was earlier asked to depose before the central agency here on February 29 but he sought a deferment of the notice, citing some work. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Rawat and others on February 7 in connection with the case.

His daughter-in-law and former Congress leader Anukriti Gusain was also summoned earlier by the agency in this case but she too did not depose. Gusain quit the Congress earlier this month.

Advertisement

The central agency earlier said it seized Indian and foreign currency worth about Rs 1.20 crore, gold and "voluminous" documents during the searches. However, an official statement issued by it did not specify what was recovered from where.

The Supreme Court recently pulled up Rawat and Kishan Chand, observing that the "public trust doctrine" was thrown into the waste bin as they allowed illegal construction and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR).

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kenan Thompson Extends Support To Fellow Nickelodeon Stars

Kenan extends support

3 minutes ago
Nikkei

Nikkei declines over 1%

5 minutes ago
Moderna Blackstone Life Sciences partnership

Moderna bags $750 million

7 minutes ago
Education News

JEE Main city intimation

7 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

11 minutes ago
Kwena Maphaka and Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya on Maphaka

19 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

21 minutes ago
Kulvinder Kaur Gill; Elon Musk

Doctor Faces Legal Battle

24 minutes ago
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

Jyotirmath Shankaracharya

28 minutes ago
Summer Closet Clean Out

Summer Closet Clean Out

28 minutes ago
Tillu Square

Why Is Anupama Upset?

30 minutes ago
ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities

31 minutes ago
Dingaleshwar seer

Lingayat Seers' Revolt

34 minutes ago
WATCH: Alligator breaks through a metal fence with ease

Gator Tears Through Fence

37 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

39 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

40 minutes ago
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes

Eva On Motherhood

an hour ago
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies

TN TRB Recruitment

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News14 hours ago

  3. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. 'He messed with wrong guy': Hardik Pandya again receives huge boos

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo