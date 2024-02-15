Advertisement

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, issued summons to Trinamool Congress leaders' Mukul Roy and Dev in connection with ongoing probes into money laundering cases. Popular actor and TMC MP from Ghatal, Dev aka Dipak Adhikari, has been summoned to the national capital on Febuary 21 in a money laundering case linked to a cattle smuggling scam. Dev had appeared before the ED in February 2022 for questioning in the very same matter. The CBI had arrested TMC leader from Birbhum district Anubrata Mondal in connection with the cattle smuggling scam. Mondal is in ED custody at present.

Mukul Roy, on the other hand, has been summoned to Delhi in connection with an investigation into siphoning of funds in the chit fund scam.

His son, Subhranshu Roy, has claimed that his father is unable to walk properly and, as such, is not capable of travelling to Delhi for questioning by the ED. He added that he and his father have no objections to ED officers making the trip to their residence for questioning.

Earlier in the day, another party leader and former Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was summoned by the ED for questioning in a FEMA contravention case next week.

With inputs from PTI.