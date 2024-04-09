ED Raids 26 Locations Across TN in Connection With Drugs Trafficking Case | Image: PTI/ Representational

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday carried out searches at around 26 locations across Tamil Nadu.

The raids were carried out in connection with former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The ED also raided the premises of partners of Siddiq. The NCB had arrested Sadiq, a former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary and Tamil movie producer, in link with the Rs 2,000 crore international drug trafficking network busted by the agency in February.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

