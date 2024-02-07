ED Raids at Multiple Places in Bengal Over 'Embezzlement' of MGNREGA Funds | Image: Republic

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (EC) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds, officials said.

The probe agency raided premise linked to former block development officer (BDO) in Salt Lake's IA Block and the house and office of a businessman in Chinsurah in Hooghly district, the officials informed.

Searches were also being conducted at a property linked to a state government employee in Baharampur in Murshidabad district, they added.

The officials revealed that former BDO was posted in Dhaniakhali in Hooghly district. The searches were being conducted after evidence of their involvement was found in the "irregularities", he claimed.

The alleged irregularities pertain to about 25 lakh "fake" job cards issued under MGNREGA in the state, officials claimed.