Published 10:07 IST, October 29th 2024
ED Raids IAS Officer, Others in Jharkhand Liquor 'Scam' Linked Money Laundering Case
ED raided premises linked to IAS Vinay Choubey, some other government officers and businessmen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, in an alleged liquor 'scam'
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ED raided premises linked to IAS Vinay Choubey, some other government officers and businessmen in Jharkhand, which is poll-bound, in an alleged liquor 'scam' | Image: PTI/ Representational
Advertisement
10:07 IST, October 29th 2024