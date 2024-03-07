The ED team disconnected the CCTV on the premises of the SP MLA during the raid. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Kanpur: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki’s residence at Jajmau in Kanpur.

A team of ED officials also conducted searches at the residence of Irfan solanki's brother Arshad where he is currently being questioned.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | ED raids underway at the residence of jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki in Kanpur. The ED team also reached the residence of Irfan's brother Rizwan Solanki Both brothers are in jail. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/lomlnAdqSF — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2024

The ED team disconnected the CCTV on the premises of SP MLA during th raid.

Advertisement

Irfan Solanki is lodged in jail for the last one year in connection with a case of setting a woman's plot on fire with intention of grabbing her land.

