Updated March 7th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

ED Raids Residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki, His Brother in Kanpur

A team of ED officials also conducted searches at the residence of Irfan Solanki's brother Arshad where he is currently being questioned.

Reported by: Digital Desk
ED Raids Solanki's House
The ED team disconnected the CCTV on the premises of the SP MLA during the raid. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kanpur: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday raided Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki’s residence at Jajmau in Kanpur.  

A team of ED officials also conducted searches at the residence of Irfan solanki's brother Arshad where he is currently being questioned.

The ED team disconnected the CCTV on the premises of SP MLA during th raid.

Irfan Solanki is lodged in jail for the last one year in connection with a case of setting a woman's plot on fire with intention of grabbing her land.
 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 08:32 IST

