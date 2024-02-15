Updated February 15th, 2024 at 11:08 IST
BREAKING: ED Raids Several Locations in Delhi-NCR in Connection With Illegal Remittances Case
ED is carrying out searches in Delhi NCR region.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
BREAKING: Image used for representational purposes only | Image:Republic TV
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches in the Delhi-NCR region in connection with illegal foreign remittances.
(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)
Published February 15th, 2024 at 11:05 IST
