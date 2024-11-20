Published 22:15 IST, November 20th 2024
ED Records Statement Of Audit Company Employee In Bitcoin Scam; CBI Asks Him To Appear
The ED and the CBI on Wednesday ramped up their investigations against Bitcoin Ponzi 'scam' suspect Gaurav Mehta, a day after BJP made public purported audio.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
ED records statement of audit company employee in Bitcoin scam | Image: PTI
