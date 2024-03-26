×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

ED Records Statement of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case

As per the sources, the ED recorded answers to 10 questions from the Chief Minister yesterday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Image:Republic Digital
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded statements of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy Case. The probe agency recorded Kejriwal's statement till 6 pm.

However, it has also been revealed that Kejriwal is not cooperating with the ED officials in the investigations and is not answering the questions properly.

This comes after the arrested Chief Minister has issued 2 orders from jail. On Tuesday, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj during a press conference said that Kejriwal has issued a new directive for the health department.

In the first directive,  Delhi Finance Minister Atishi said the AAP supremo instructed her to solve 'water- and sewer-related problems' in some areas of the city. She said that the direction brought tears to her eyes with Kejriwal showing concern for the Delhiites despite his plight.

Kejriwal who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been sent to 6-day custody in the Delhi Excise Policy -linked money laundering case.

However, while remanding Kejriwal in custody, the court had allowed his wife Sunita Kejriwal, and personal assistant Bibhav Kumar to meet him every day between 6 pm and 7 pm, along with his lawyer for another half hour. 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

