New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated action against Dinesh Bobhate, the Personal Assistant (PA) of Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former Member of Parliament Anil Desai, by registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) for alleged money laundering. Dinesh Bobhate finds himself at the center of legal scrutiny as ED probes potential financial irregularities linked to him. This development comes in the wake of recent investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Bobhate in a corruption case just a few days ago.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…