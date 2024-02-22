English
Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 12:46 IST

ED Registers Case Against Aide of Uddhav Thackeray Faction Leader

ED Registers ECIR Against Uddhav Thackeray Faction Leader's PA, Dinesh Bobhate, for Money Laundering

Isha Bhandari
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated action against Dinesh Bobhate, the Personal Assistant (PA) of Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and former Member of Parliament Anil Desai, by registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) for alleged money laundering. Dinesh Bobhate finds himself at the center of legal scrutiny as ED probes potential financial irregularities linked to him. This development comes in the wake of recent investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Bobhate in a corruption case just a few days ago.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 12:46 IST

