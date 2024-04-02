ED Registers Case Against Mahua Moitra in Cash-for-Query Row

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday registered a case against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra in connection with the cash-for-query scandal. This development follows a previous case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the former Member of Parliament, as directed by the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal issued the directions after receiving findings of the agency’s preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.

The Lokpal had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit its findings in six months before it after investigating all aspects of the complaints against her in the matter. Lok Sabha had expelled Moitra in December last year for “unethical conduct”.