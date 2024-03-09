×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

ED Searches Premises of Subhash Yadav, Close Aide of RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav

Reports suggest that Shubhash is said to be involved in sand mining in Bihar and has contested election on an RJD ticket.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Patna: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at about half a dozen places on Saturday as part of the alleged illegal sand mining linked money laundering case.

As per the Republic's sources, the premises of Lalu Yadav's close aide Shubhash Yadav are being searched as a part of the case registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering case stems from a few FIRs that were filed by the Bihar Police earlier.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

